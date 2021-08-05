Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Stryker has raised its dividend by 35.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

SYK traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $263.27. 7,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,393. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $185.20 and a fifty-two week high of $275.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

