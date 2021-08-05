Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia, the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia and the central region of Kentucky, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 28.97%. Research analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller bought 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $49,990.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $199,140.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 29.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 86.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

