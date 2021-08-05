Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$65.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 545.45, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$51.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.09 billion and a PE ratio of 12.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.97.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.51 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.5399992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.43.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.95, for a total transaction of C$904,769.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,610,633.10.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.