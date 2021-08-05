Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.36

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$65.36 and last traded at C$64.88, with a volume of 668351 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.50.

SLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$69.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.43.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$63.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.09 billion and a PE ratio of 12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a current ratio of 545.45.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.51 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.5399992 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.95, for a total value of C$904,769.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,610,633.10.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

