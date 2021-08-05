SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

SXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of SXC opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $577.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

