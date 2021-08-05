Sundial Growers (SNDL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 million. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 52.96% and a negative net margin of 591.62%. On average, analysts expect Sundial Growers to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sundial Growers stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 6.20. Sundial Growers has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $3.96.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. ATB Capital raised Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Sundial Growers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.80.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

