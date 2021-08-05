Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.4% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.9% during the first quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 2,021,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,051 shares during the period. Provenire Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7.2% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,841,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,943,000 after acquiring an additional 123,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 35,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $895.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $119,677.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $150,684.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,372 shares in the company, valued at $216,839.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

