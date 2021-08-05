Superior Industries International’s (SUP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $12.50 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of Superior Industries International stock opened at $8.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 4.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $9.72.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.32.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the first quarter valued at about $1,006,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Superior Industries International by 17.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,044,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 156,855 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Superior Industries International by 415.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 64,661 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the first quarter worth about $1,066,000. Institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.