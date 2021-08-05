SureRemit (RMT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,506.00

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 5th. In the last week, SureRemit has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. SureRemit has a market cap of $1.28 million and $5,506.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00048832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00101106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00144262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,249.96 or 0.99869390 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002711 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.80 or 0.00839164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

