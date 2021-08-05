Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$1.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SGY. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Surge Energy to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.30 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.06.

SGY opened at C$0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.61. The stock has a market cap of C$189.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$80.69 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

