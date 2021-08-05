SVB Leerink Raises Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Price Target to $88.00

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CERN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.27.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $80.09 on Monday. Cerner has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,198 shares of company stock valued at $7,993,759. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

