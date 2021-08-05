SVB Leerink Raises Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $123.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $102.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TNDM. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $8.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,965. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -246.02 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at $215,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $161,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,890 shares of company stock worth $2,284,915. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 139,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,355,000 after purchasing an additional 36,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 422.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,019,000 after purchasing an additional 388,910 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

