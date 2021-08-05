SVB Leerink Raises Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $123.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $102.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TNDM. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.
Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $8.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,965. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -246.02 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $123.74.
In other news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at $215,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $161,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,890 shares of company stock worth $2,284,915. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 139,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,355,000 after purchasing an additional 36,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 422.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,019,000 after purchasing an additional 388,910 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
