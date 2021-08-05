Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.90

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 10260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from SEK 184 to SEK 188 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Pareto Securities assumed coverage on Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

