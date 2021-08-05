Swipe (SXP) Price Tops $2.29

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, Swipe has traded up 27.3% against the dollar. One Swipe coin can now be bought for approximately $2.29 or 0.00005806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a market capitalization of $253.02 million and $98.24 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00060725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015419 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $354.55 or 0.00899645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00095269 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 110,581,302 coins. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

