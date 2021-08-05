Symmetry Investments LP Cuts Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Symmetry Investments LP lessened its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 64.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,600 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,607 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $138,378,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,901,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,200,000 after buying an additional 102,497 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,227,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,078,000 after buying an additional 49,367 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,115,000 after buying an additional 364,201 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 269,745 shares of company stock valued at $17,194,185 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

STLD stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.62. 2,077,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,950. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.60.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.