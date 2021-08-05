Symmetry Investments LP Has $17.24 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Symmetry Investments LP raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 24.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 353,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,469 shares during the quarter. Ingersoll Rand comprises approximately 4.9% of Symmetry Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $17,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,210,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,282,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,560,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,637,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

NYSE IR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,823,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,537. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.34. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IR. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.69.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.