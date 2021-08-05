Symmetry Investments LP Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)

Symmetry Investments LP lifted its holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP owned approximately 0.64% of Lux Health Tech Acquisition worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUXA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LUXA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.87. 19,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,784. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.91. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $13.27.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

