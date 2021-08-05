Symmetry Investments LP Has $2 Million Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Symmetry Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33,717 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,052 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in JD.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,947,000 after purchasing an additional 597,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,532,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $466,585,000 after purchasing an additional 885,451 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,220,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $440,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.74. 7,470,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,706,627. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.90 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on JD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.43.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

