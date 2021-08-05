Symmetry Investments LP Has $870,000 Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Symmetry Investments LP cut its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 220.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total transaction of $1,729,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total transaction of $248,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BIO traded up $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $763.66. 120,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,466. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $648.16. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $472.84 and a 12 month high of $766.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

