Symmetry Investments LP Invests $11.82 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,822,000. Facebook comprises 3.4% of Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total transaction of $15,910,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,430,220 shares of company stock worth $824,008,394 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Argus raised their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

FB traded up $4.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $362.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,211,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,609,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $344.59.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

