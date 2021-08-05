Symmetry Investments LP Purchases Shares of 653,379 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 653,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,000. PG&E accounts for approximately 1.9% of Symmetry Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,554,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582,428 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of PG&E by 28.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,939,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312,447 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PG&E by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,713,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,563 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PG&E by 14.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,523,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 30,124,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

PCG traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 24,080,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,538,002. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

PCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PG&E currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.93.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.