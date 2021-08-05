SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to report $2.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the lowest is $2.00. SYNNEX reported earnings of $3.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $9.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $508,212.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $267,253.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,454 shares of company stock worth $3,454,916 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abrams Bison Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,616,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,058 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 98,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $120.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

