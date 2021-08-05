T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will post earnings of $3.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.36 and the lowest is $3.24. T. Rowe Price Group posted earnings per share of $2.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year earnings of $12.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.69 to $13.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.79 to $13.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TROW. lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,021.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,445,000 after purchasing an additional 37,614 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 364,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $209.83 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $121.58 and a one year high of $212.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

