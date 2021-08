Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company’s product pipeline consists of Flexitouch System(R), the EntrĂ© System and the ACTitouch System (R). Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

TCMD opened at $45.00 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.30 million, a P/E ratio of 66.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.49.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,639.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 137.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

