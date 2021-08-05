Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company’s product pipeline consists of Flexitouch System(R), the Entré System and the ACTitouch System (R). Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

TCMD opened at $45.00 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.30 million, a P/E ratio of 66.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.49.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,639.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 137.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

