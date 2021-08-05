Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Lowered to $180.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective lowered by MKM Partners from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s current price.

TTWO has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.86.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $158.75 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $151.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.34.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,517,000 after buying an additional 40,679 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $729,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.