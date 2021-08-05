Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Raised to $211.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $205.00 to $211.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $158.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.34. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $151.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 19.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,587,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,884,000 after purchasing an additional 129,214 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,962,000 after acquiring an additional 181,784 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,876,000 after acquiring an additional 241,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,883,000 after purchasing an additional 59,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,231,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,593,000 after purchasing an additional 243,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

