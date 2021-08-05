Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.73

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.73 and last traded at C$2.70, with a volume of 5358337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on TVE shares. Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.58.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott William Reimond sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total value of C$26,481.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,028,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,808,159.90.

About Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

