Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Issues Earnings Results

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

SKT traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $16.38. 1,313,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,393. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKT shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $11.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.