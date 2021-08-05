Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $16.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,393. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on SKT. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $11.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

