Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Short Interest Down 12.6% in July

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 614,600 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the June 30th total of 703,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TRX opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Tanzanian Gold has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.44 million, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.63.

Tanzanian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The firm also engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Tanzania. Its projects include Buckreef Gold Mine Re-Development, Itetemia and Kigosi. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

