Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $894,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $287,863,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $136,793,000 after buying an additional 407,271 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $130,798,000 after buying an additional 389,184 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,972,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 92.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 675,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,849,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.99. The company had a trading volume of 23,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 7.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.60. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.72 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.