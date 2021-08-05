Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,281 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,199,576 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $457,997,000 after buying an additional 46,468 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493,673 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $519,232,000 after buying an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $217.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,688. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

