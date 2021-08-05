Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 81,948 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 479,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 48,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $883,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCQ stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,804. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.