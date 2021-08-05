Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 652,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,560 shares during the quarter. Compugen accounts for about 1.7% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Compugen were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Compugen by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Compugen by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Compugen by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGEN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.07. 34,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,023. The stock has a market cap of $483.73 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54. Compugen Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CGEN shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

