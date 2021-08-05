Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,138 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silicom were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SILC. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicom during the first quarter valued at $203,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silicom during the first quarter valued at $203,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicom by 20.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicom in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicom in the first quarter worth about $296,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,037. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $300.80 million, a P/E ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.72. Silicom Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $59.27.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Silicom had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SILC. TheStreet raised shares of Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicom from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

