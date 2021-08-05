Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 324,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,118 shares during the quarter. Vuzix comprises 1.9% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the first quarter worth about $53,017,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vuzix by 222.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,783,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,660 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vuzix by 603.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after acquiring an additional 890,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vuzix by 23.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,001,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,465,000 after acquiring an additional 191,715 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vuzix by 47.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after acquiring an additional 140,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

VUZI traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,533,234. Vuzix Co. has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a market cap of $900.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 2.43.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 137.70% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. Vuzix’s quarterly revenue was up 160.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vuzix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Vuzix Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

