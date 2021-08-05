Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $4.30 Million Position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,090 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Nano-X Imaging worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NNOX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 460.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 396.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 171,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter worth about $622,000. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

NASDAQ:NNOX traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $29.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,133. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.12. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.63. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. On average, research analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NNOX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.