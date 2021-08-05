Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 5,445 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at $85,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.88.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,003. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $358.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,231. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $336.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $365.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

