TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. TCG BDC had a net margin of 103.19% and a return on equity of 10.09%.

CGBD traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $13.65. 546,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,654. TCG BDC has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $745.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.09.

In other TCG BDC news, Director Mark David Jenkins bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $150,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

