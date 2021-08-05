TCW Group Inc. Acquires 37,323 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,323 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $27,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.09.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.58. 2,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $151.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.72.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

