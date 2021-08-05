TCW Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 51,103 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,103 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,652,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.31.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LULU stock traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $414.10. 2,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,464. The firm has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.15, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $413.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $362.51.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

