TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $11,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.23.

TT stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $199.60. 4,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,142. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $113.00 and a 1-year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

