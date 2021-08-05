TCW Group Inc. Reduces Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,257 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,720 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $33,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,605 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 598.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,768,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,955. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.37. 594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.44 and a 52-week high of $226.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.29.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.