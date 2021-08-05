TCW Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,386 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $14,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock traded up $15.45 on Thursday, reaching $144.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.82. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $161.71.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $20,174,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 16,606 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $1,848,579.92. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 449,431 shares of company stock valued at $63,607,495. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.