TD Securities Increases Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to C$43.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SCCAF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

Sleep Country Canada stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.50. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

