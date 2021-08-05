Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $36,964,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 91,061 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,248,000 after buying an additional 156,465 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after buying an additional 57,608 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,155,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

SNBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $97.25 on Thursday. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.60. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.94.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The company had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

