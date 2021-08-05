Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.16 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 383,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,604,000 after buying an additional 22,194 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 51,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,544,000 after buying an additional 11,619 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 491,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,089,000 after buying an additional 38,512 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS stock opened at $216.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $151.79 and a 52-week high of $219.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. STERIS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.