Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,273 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 252,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 41,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 20,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott R. Ward acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSII. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. Cardiovascular Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

