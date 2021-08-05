Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,400 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.2% in the first quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 366,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,285 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $597,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,785,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,410,000 after acquiring an additional 880,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.23.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 1,755 shares of company stock worth $64,134 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $34.83 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.87.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.