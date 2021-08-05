Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $68.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.83. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

